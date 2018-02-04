Real Madrid Implement 'Anti-Sheikh' Clause Into Youth Players' Contracts to Stop Small-Fee Poachers

Real Madrid are implementing a clause into all their youth products' contracts in order to stop them being lured away by big-money sides for small transfer fees, according to reports.

Los Blancos have, for some time now, been world renowned for their developmental system, La Fabrica, despite fielding a number of alien stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema during their recent successes.

Although their starting XI is usually jam packed with talent from afar, Diego Llorente, Borja Mayoral, Federico Valverde, Jesus Vallejo and Achraf Hakimi are just some who in recent memory have been afforded the chance to don the senior side's famous all white, or at least come close to it.

However, as is often the case, when you struggle to implement such talents into your first-team squad with regularity poachers appear, which was the case for the aforementioned Llorente last summer when he made €7m switch from the Spanish capital to Real Sociedad.





While the fee paid is not to be sniffed at considering the 24-year-old made just two senior appearances for the club, it did not necessarily reimburse Los Blancos' outlay to allow the Spain international to prosper.

However, according to Marca, that is now set to change, with all players who forge their path through La Fabrica set to have at least a €30m buyout clause included within their deal in an attempt to stop youth talent being lured away for fairly small fees.





The new inclusion is being dubbed as the "anti-sheikh" clause, and in some cases the report claims that figures of up to €50-€60m are being embedded.