Real Madrid Implement 'Anti-Sheikh' Clause Into Youth Players' Contracts to Stop Small-Fee Poachers

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Real Madrid are implementing a clause into all their youth products' contracts in order to stop them being lured away by big-money sides for small transfer fees, according to reports. 

Los Blancos have, for some time now, been world renowned for their developmental system, La Fabrica, despite fielding a number of alien stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema during their recent successes.

Although their starting XI is usually jam packed with talent from afar, Diego Llorente, Borja Mayoral, Federico Valverde, Jesus Vallejo and Achraf Hakimi are just some who in recent memory have been afforded the chance to don the senior side's famous all white, or at least come close to it. 

(You may also enjoy: Why Florentino Perez's Mistakes Over a Decade Ago Could Spell the End of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid)


However, as is often the case, when you struggle to implement such talents into your first-team squad with regularity poachers appear, which was the case for the aforementioned Llorente last summer when he made €7m switch from the Spanish capital to Real Sociedad. 


While the fee paid is not to be sniffed at considering the 24-year-old made just two senior appearances for the club, it did not necessarily reimburse Los Blancos' outlay to allow the Spain international to prosper. 

However, according to Marca, that is now set to change, with all players who forge their path through La Fabrica set to have at least a €30m buyout clause included within their deal in an attempt to stop youth talent being lured away for fairly small fees. 


The new inclusion is being dubbed as the "anti-sheikh" clause, and in some cases the report claims that figures of up to €50-€60m are being embedded. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters