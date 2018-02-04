Sergio Ramos Admits Real Madrid Have 'Done Something Quite Badly' to Be So Far Off Barcelona

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has admitted he and his teammates must have "done something quite badly" to be so far behind rivals Barcelona this season.

Los Blancos are 18 points off Ernesto Valverde's league leaders in La Liga, and were left further disappointed by a 2-2 draw against Levante on Saturday.

And Ramos, who scored his side's opening goal at Estadi Ciutat de València, has made clear his view that Real Madrid need to improve.

"We must have done something quite badly because it's not normal to be this far away from Barcelona," he said - quoted by Marca.

"We have dropped so many points in matches where we have been in control. It's been one of our worst years and the Champions League is all that's left.


"We need to be united as that's the only way we'll do something in that competition."

Real Madrid twice led and were twice pegged back by Levante, with Giampaolo Pazzini scoring a late equaliser.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Asked about the reasons for another slip-up, Ramos added: "There's a lot to analyse, it's true that at times we appear to be dominating and in control. Then once they've had a shot rebound off Keylor Navas, we make a mistake.


"We have to look at this because we're still alive in the Champions League.

"It bothers us all, not just myself, when you do the difficult thing by coming back and going ahead and then you draw with five minutes left.

"In football, these things happen, but Real Madrid have an obligation to play well. We want to give a good account of ourselves."


Real Madrid are next in action against Real Sociedad in La Liga, before their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

