Assistant Eddie Smart Faultless in Helping Referee Jon Moss with Tottenham Penalty Decisions

Assistant referee Eddie Smart was heavily involved in two late penalties at Anfield on Sunday, and as reported by Daily Mail, he was correct to share his views.

Both penalties were awarded to Tottenham in a well officiated game by Jon Moss and his team.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jon Moss blew for the first penalty after Spurs striker Harry Kane was taken down in the box by Liverpool keeper Loris Karius. Smart called Moss over to discuss the decision as Kane was in an offside position and he could not be sure whether a Liverpool player had deliberately touched the ball before the foul took place.

After a lengthy discussion Moss decided that Reds' defender Dejan Lovren had played the ball and therefore Kane was onside and it was a penalty.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In the last minutes of injury time Smart convinced Jon Moss to award a second penalty to the visitors, after the referee had initially waved play on. Erik Lamela was kicked in the box by Virgil van Dijk, which to many originally looked like a dive by the Spurs midfielder. Smart saw a foul and he was right.

The referees got both big decisions right in a game which was well officiated throughout. Moss let the game run as much as he could, an important tactic in games like this. He accepted strong tackles but also punished players when necessary, handing out four yellow cards in total.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

One of those cards went to Spurs and it was to Dele Alli for diving in the penalty box. The Spurs star has now been booked three times for simulation since making his Premier League debut in 2015. This is more than any other player, as reported by Daily Mail.

The England international is a very talented player but this is a side to his game that he needs to eliminate.

(You may also be interested in 'Harry Kane Sends Personal Message to Liverpool Following Controversy-Filled Game at Anfield')