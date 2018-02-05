David Moyes is unlikely to continue as West Ham manager beyond the end of the current season, regardless of the outcome of the club’s relegation battle.

In a report by the Telegraph, Moyes is set to not renew his six-month contract at the end of the season, with West Ham already thought to be considering his successor.

The Hammers’ 3-1 defeat to Brighton this weekend put them well back into the relegation battle and meant a third successive Premier League game without a win, during which time they were also unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup by League One side Wigan.

Despite Moyes hoisting the club away from the bottom three following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the club are expected to part ways with Moyes and search for a new long-term manager in the summer.

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is a possible target, with his future at St James’ Park up in the air amid the club’s takeover discussions, while Huddersfield’s David Wagner is also thought to be a possibility.

Another possible option would be former Watford boss Marco Silva, who wouldn’t require any compensation payout to bring him in.

West Ham recently sacked their director of player recruitment Tony Henry last week following racial discrimination allegations, although it is thought that this will have no effect either way on Moyes’ future.

It is thought that the atmosphere behind the scenes at West Ham has been tense, following a transfer window where the club failed to land several of their top targets.

Despite signing Jordan Hugill from Preston, they missed out on Islam Slimani and Ibrahim Amadou, a problem further emphasized by West Ham’s squad thinning due to injuries.

It has already been made clear that Moyes will assess his situation at the end of the season and it is understood that no talks about his or the club’s plans will be made before the end of the current campaign.

It is fairly obvious that it is still within Moyes’ interest to keep West Ham up, as failing to do so may hinder his chances of landing a job elsewhere should he be relegated for the second consecutive season and the second time in his career.