Harry Kane Sends Personal Message to Liverpool Following Controversy-Filled Game at Anfield

After netting a controversial last-minute penalty equaliser in his side's 2-2 draw, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sent a message to Liverpool as he headed down the tunnel, insisting you cannot offer him two golden opportunities and escape punishment.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early on during the dramatic Anfield afternoon, as Eric Dier's misplaced backpass found its way to the Egyptian's feet, who slotted past Hugo Lloris.

However, it was the final 10 minutes where the contest burst into life, with three goals and a missed penalty all before the final whistle.

Spurs substitute Victor Wanyama landed the first blow after less than a minute following his introduction, unleashing an absolute thunderbolt from range which rifled into the top right-hand corner of Loris Karuis' net.

New signing Lucas Moura celebrating Tottenham Hotspur's goals against Liverpool earlier.



Tottenham were then afforded the opportunity to take the lead moments later as Kane was deemed to have been felled in the area by the German custodian following dubious build-up play, which seemed to show the England international in an offside position, although there was definite contact from Dejan Lovren on the ball as it found its way through to the talisman.

Following much deliberation between the officials, referee John Moss pointed to the spot, but the ever-reliant north London sniper saw his straight penalty palmed away by the Liverpool shot-stopper.

First the fantastic leading goal by @22mosalah then the unlucky penalty call in the last minute. This time unfortunate - next time more lucky. Massive support by the fans 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Then, four minutes later, it looked as though Salah had secured all three points for the hosts after showing slick trickery and poking his effort past Lloris, only for chaos to ensue down the opposite end yet again as Virgil van Dijk kicked the calf of Erik Lamela.

Initially, appeals were waved away by referee Moss, only for his linesman, Ed Smart, to overrule the seasoned official and deem the foul permissive of punishment.

Kane, however, made no mistake the second time around and rescued a vital point for Mauricio Pochettino's side after sliding his second spot-kick in less than 10 minutes into the right-hand corner of the net, marking his 100th goal in the Premier League in the process.

It is a rarity to see the Spurs frontman miss such a clear-cut opportunity as his first from 12 yards, and Liverpool should have known affording him a second would unlikely produce the same outcome, something which the player himself was keen to share after the game.

"You can't give me two tries", the 24-year-old said into a Sky Sports television camera as he left the pitch.

The result keeps Tottenham well in the race for the top four, however Liverpool throwing away two points in the final moments could see them displaced in third by Chelsea on Monday evening, should the Blues secure victory over Watford.