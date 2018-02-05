PHOTO: Real Madrid Cancel Training & Tell Players to Stay Home After Freak Snow Storm in Madrid

Real Madrid were expected to train on Monday afternoon at the Valdebebas complex ahead of Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, but the club have extended a message to all players and staff warning them against travelling in Spanish capital after a freak snow storm.



Flights have been cancelled and diverted away from Madrid-Barajas Airport as they were forced to close one of their four runways.

Marca are reporting that Real players were informed of the situation early on Monday as the Los Blancos training facility has no indoor pitches.

Luckily for Zinedine Zidane, his side have no midweek fixture before Saturday's league clash - as they were knocked out of the Copa del Ray quarter-final by CD Leganes in January.

Real have posted a video showing the Bernabeu coated in snow today and are hoping the conditions clear up before the weekend. They also issued an official statement on the club website, which read:

"The intense snow fall in Madrid during this Monday has left us with unusual images of the capital. The Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid City were not left out.





"A white layer covered the pitch at the stadium, apart from the area taken up by the lamps. The pitches at Valdebebas were also covered in snow."





The club also posted a video on their official Twitter account of the famous Bernabeu covered with a rare layer of snow, while Atletico striker Diego Costa took to social media to show the conditions in his garden.



