Superstar Defender Diego Godin Loses Several Teeth in Clash With Valencia Keeper Neto

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Atletico Madrid's superstar defender Diego Godin lost several teeth in a collision with Valencia goalkeeper Neto during his outfit's 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Quite literally adding insult to injury, Diego Simeone's side were not even awarded a penalty.

The Uruguayan centre-back was on the receiving end of a powerful elbow, as Neto attempted to paw away a free kick early in the second half of the La Liga clash.

Godin immediately came off with blood streaming from his mouth and the cameras picked up the horrifying image, as he showed the club doctor the extent of his injuries.

"They will have to kill someone for us to get a penalty if that's not a penalty on Godin," Simeone told reporters (quotes via Daily Mail).

The Argentine manager's problems were compounded when Godin's defensive partner Stefan Savic left the field with an apparent hamstring problem.

"The doctors will provide a better report," Simeone said of the injured duo.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"It's not easy to play a game with two changes forced on you, but the performances of those who came on were very good."

The manager at least had something to cheer about minutes later as Atletico secured the breakthrough in the 59th minute, courtesy of a superb strike from Argentine starlet Angel Correa.

The win on the day lifted his side to within nine points of table-toppers  Barcelona, but Simeone believes his side still have a lot of improving to do if they're to challenge Ernesto Valverde's title favourites.

"We want to grow as a team. I leave this game thinking about the work my players did, they were committed, that brings me satisfaction as a coach."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters