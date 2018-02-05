Superstar Defender Diego Godin Loses Several Teeth in Clash With Valencia Keeper Neto

Atletico Madrid's superstar defender Diego Godin lost several teeth in a collision with Valencia goalkeeper Neto during his outfit's 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Quite literally adding insult to injury, Diego Simeone's side were not even awarded a penalty.

The Uruguayan centre-back was on the receiving end of a powerful elbow, as Neto attempted to paw away a free kick early in the second half of the La Liga clash.

Godin immediately came off with blood streaming from his mouth and the cameras picked up the horrifying image, as he showed the club doctor the extent of his injuries.

"They will have to kill someone for us to get a penalty if that's not a penalty on Godin," Simeone told reporters (quotes via Daily Mail).



The Argentine manager's problems were compounded when Godin's defensive partner Stefan Savic left the field with an apparent hamstring problem.

"The doctors will provide a better report," Simeone said of the injured duo.

"It's not easy to play a game with two changes forced on you, but the performances of those who came on were very good."

The manager at least had something to cheer about minutes later as Atletico secured the breakthrough in the 59th minute, courtesy of a superb strike from Argentine starlet Angel Correa.

The win on the day lifted his side to within nine points of table-toppers Barcelona, but Simeone believes his side still have a lot of improving to do if they're to challenge Ernesto Valverde's title favourites.

"We want to grow as a team. I leave this game thinking about the work my players did, they were committed, that brings me satisfaction as a coach."