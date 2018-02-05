West Brom's Chris Brunt is the Surprising Leader in a Particular Premier League Statistic

In the world of modern football statistics and Premier League analysis, the usual names tend to dominate those concerning assists.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne leads the way this season with 11 Premier League assists. Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, Christian Eriksen, and David Silva are also the other names that arise when thinking of the league's top playmakers.

But the man leading the way in one particular statistic may surprise you. West Brom's Chris Brunt has provided more assists from set-plays than any other play in the division since his 2008 league debut.

30 - Since his Premier League debut in August 2008, Chris Brunt has provided 30 assists from set plays, more than any other player. Delivered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

It's well known that West Brom are always particularly threatening from set pieces, and typically it is Chris Brunt who is taking the free-kicks and corners for the Baggies. It's actually no wonder, then, that the 33-year-old Irishman leads the way ahead of some the Premier League's creative superstars.

Over a third of West Brom's goals this season have come from set-pieces with eight of the Baggies' 21 total goals being the product of a corner or a free-kick.

This means that it is never surprising to see a West Brom defender on the scoresheet. Jonny Evans and Ahmed Hegazi both have two league goals for the season, which makes the pair two shy of Baggies top scorer for the campaign, Jay Rodriguez.

Last season, centre-back Gareth McAuley scored an impressive six league goals. More often than not these were headed efforts from a corner or a free-kick.

Despite being so prolific from set-pieces, West Brom find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table. After defeat to fellow relegation-threatened side Southampton, the Baggies are now four points adrift of safety. They face a tough test away to Chelsea in their next league game.