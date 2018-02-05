West Brom's Chris Brunt is the Surprising Leader in a Particular Premier League Statistic

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

In the world of modern football statistics and Premier League analysis, the usual names tend to dominate those concerning assists. 

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne leads the way this season with 11 Premier League assists. Mesut Ozil, Cesc Fabregas, Christian Eriksen, and David Silva are also the other names that arise when thinking of the league's top playmakers. 

But the man leading the way in one particular statistic may surprise you. West Brom's Chris Brunt has provided more assists from set-plays than any other play in the division since his 2008 league debut. 

It's well known that West Brom are always particularly threatening from set pieces, and typically it is Chris Brunt who is taking the free-kicks and corners for the Baggies. It's actually no wonder, then, that the 33-year-old Irishman leads the way ahead of some the Premier League's creative superstars.  

Over a third of West Brom's goals this season have come from set-pieces with eight of the Baggies' 21 total goals being the product of a corner or a free-kick. 

This means that it is never surprising to see a West Brom defender on the scoresheet. Jonny Evans and Ahmed Hegazi both have two league goals for the season, which makes the pair two shy of Baggies top scorer for the campaign, Jay Rodriguez. 

(You may also be interested in 4 Reasons Why New Signing Daniel Sturridge Will Reignite His Career at West Brom)

Last season, centre-back Gareth McAuley scored an impressive six league goals. More often than not these were headed efforts from a corner or a free-kick.

Despite being so prolific from set-pieces, West Brom find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table. After defeat to fellow relegation-threatened side Southampton, the Baggies are now four points adrift of safety. They face a tough test away to Chelsea in their next league game. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters