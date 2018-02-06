The 30 Highest-Paid Players in Ligue 1 Revealed as PSG Star Neymar Predictably Takes Centre Stage

(You may also be interested in: Ex-Barça Boss Luis Enrique Lined Up as New Chelsea Boss as Exit Door Beckons for Antonio Conte)
As you can see from the image above, Brazil star Neymar is the league's best-paid player by far.
The attacker left Barcelona to join Paris Sain-Germain for a whopping £198m last summer, completing football's biggest-ever deal to become the face of a franchise, having gotten tired of operating in Lionel Messi's shadow.
The next seven players on the list are also from PSG, with Monaco's Radamel Falcao breaking it up a bit lower.
As revealed by this list, 12 of Ligue 1's 13 highest-paid stars play for PSG. But it really isn't any surprise, given the team's financial backing and clout in the market.
Seven of them hail from Marseille, meanwhile, while five ply their trade at Monaco. Lyon also have four of the league's highest earners in their employ.
The only player who isn't contracted to one of the aforementioned is former Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli, who plays for OGC Nice.