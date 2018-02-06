Atletico Facing Defensive Dilemma as Key Stalwarts Expected to Be Sidelined for Foreseeable Future

For Diego Simeone, a clean sheet is an emblem of total footballing domination, and this footballing philosophy could prove to be a bit more difficult given the fact the Argentine manager will be without serial defenders Stefan Savić and Diego Godín for the foreseeable future.

During Sunday's top of the table clash with Valencia, Atlético lost both their first choice central defenders as Stefan Savić and Diego Godín had to be replaced before the final whistle went and AS reports that both defenders could be sidelined for at least three weeks and as a result will miss league games against Malaga, Athletic and Sevilla as well as their Round of 32 Europa League tie against Copenhagen.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The first Atlético casualty in Sunday's clash was Stefan Savić who limped off the Wanda Metropolitano pitch with a hamstring injury, after only half an hour was played in 2nd placed Atlético's 1-0 home success against 3rd placed Valencia.





Atlético confirmed that Savić will undergo tests to determine whether he suffered a minor tear to his left hamstring. If this was to be the case, Savić will miss the next 20 days of action for the Madrid based club.

If losing Savić to an early injury wasn't bad enough, Atlético quickly suffered another injury blow this time losing experienced defender Diego Godín to a serious looking jaw injury. Godín clashed with Valencia keeper Norbeto Neto and had to leave the pitch as a result. He was taken to a local hospital where Atlético found out the severity of the Uruguayan's injury.





The Atlético vice-captained sustained a triple fracture to his upper jawbone and needed to undergo reconstructive surgery. The initial assessment gave the verdict that the central defender would be sidelined for at least three weeks given another surgery isn't needed, otherwise he could be missing for even longer.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The incident took place just after half-time when both Godín and Neto jumped for a cross, Neto punched the ball and Godín's head and this coming together resulted in the injuries to the experienced Uruguayan's jaw.





In the aftermath of the incident Spanish doctor Juan Rey was quizzed about the severity of the defender's injuries, a question to which he responded that Godín will need 'about three months to eat normally again'.

🎙️ El doctor Juan Rey, en @partidazocope: "Godín tardará unos tres meses en comer con normalidad"https://t.co/niiW70RiXa — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 6, 2018

As a result of this lengthening of Atlético Madrid's injury list manager Diego Simeone will have to put all his trust in young Uruguayan defender José Giménez and French under-21 international Lucas Hernandez.

The two young defenders will undoubtedly do a good job for Diego Simeone given his excellent track record of having defensively sound and hard to break down teams, and their undoubted quality in the defensive third of the pitch.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

There is good news for Diego Simeone though given the fact that first choice left-back Filipe Luis is available again after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during Atlético mid-season trip to. This welcomed bit of good defensive news will allow Simeone to utilize Lucas Hernandez, naturally a left-back, as a center halve in Godín's absence.