Cenk Tosun Insists He'll 'Show England Who He Is' & Claims He Has No Issues With Sam Allardyce

Cenk Tosun has moved to dispel rumours of a fractured relationship between him and his new manager Sam Allardyce.

Despite a high profile move from Besiktas this January, the striker has started the last two matches under the Toffees boss on the bench, and failed to even make a substitute appearance in their 2-1 win over Leicester City last week.

However, as quoted by Turkish outlet Haberturk, Tosun has insisted that he has a good relationship with his new boss.

"He is constantly talking to me, I have no problems, and when I get over the adaptation problem, he says that my place is the first 11. He gives me morale," Tosun said.

The Turkey international made his Toffee's debut in the 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Wembley and he has admitted that it may take a bit of time to adjust to the 'toughest league in the world'.

Niasse has started the last 2 games for Everton

- 0 shots on target

- 0 goals

- 0 assists

BUT I am not going to blame Niasse and use this as a reason why Cenk Tosun should start.

The problem is the service. It simply isn't there. Sam Allardyce has to get some synergy in attack — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) February 6, 2018

"It is not easy to get used to a new country, a new atmosphere, new friends or even a new house. Although I was born in Europe, this is different," he said.

But the 26-year-old is confident that he will be able to make an impact in England once he has adapted, adding

"I will show you what kind of footballer Cenk Tosun is and who he is in England," he added.

Tosun scored 20 goals in 33 appearances for Besiktas in the Turkish top flight last season. His 8 league goals so far this season persuaded Everton to sign him for around £27m, in an attempt to fill the gap left by Romelu Lukaku in the summer.