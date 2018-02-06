FanView: Everton's Stars Are Playing for Their Futures as 17/18 Season Splutters on

"I'm bitterly disappointed and angry" were the first words out of Everton manager Sam Allardyce's mouth as he reflected on a humbling 5-1 defeat to Arsenal last Saturday.

In the latest sorry episode in the Toffees' spluttering season, the Blues' long suffering fans were once more the witnesses to a pathetic, mistake-riddled display from the players whose wages they help contribute towards.

Out of Europe, no chance of ending their wait for silverware after early exits from both domestic cup competitions and sitting 10th in the Premier League, the 2017/18 campaign is seemingly a write off for Everton.

A sorry and unexpected conclusion to this term despite there being 12 league games left to play then.

And it is those final 12 fixtures that will have a massive bearing on which stars - and the term is used lightly given how wretched some of them have been - will be seen in a Royal Blue jersey when the 2018/19 campaign starts.

Because make no mistake, there are plenty who deserve to be shown the exit door permanently in July and August.

Go on @Everton ask every player and manger involved today to donate their wages this week to @AlderHey Those who won't then they are rested for Saturday #disgrace — Scousericey (@scousericey) February 3, 2018

Veterans Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, Leighton Baines and Wayne Rooney have all shown signs of decline and, whilst a couple of them will be retained for experience purposes, some may be sweating over their top flight future let alone their Everton one.

The likes of Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas will surely be sold this coming summer too with their training ground misdemeanour in November causing widespread consternation among the Goodison faithful.

The futures of Oumar Niasse, Davy Klaassen, Joel Robles and Sandro Ramirez also look uncertain given the constant media speculation over their futures and it's surely only a matter of time before - rightly or wrongly - their services are dispensed with.

I can accept when players are shit but with players like Morgan Schneiderlin they need marching out of this club. Not one bit of interest in Everton. I've never seen a player so lazy, disinterested and not give two shiny shits for the club he plays for or the fans for that matter — ComeOnYouBlues.com/forum (@ChatEverton) February 3, 2018

All of which will leave Allardyce - or whoever is in charge come June - with a massive rebuilding job on his hands as the 63-year-old looks to put this terrible spell to bed.

The irony, of course, is that Evertonians may be forced to be patient if a massive clear out and subsequent rebuild happens at the end of this term, with any potential incomings needing time to gel with their new teammates.

3 tackles in the first half,that’s not down to five changes that’s shithouse players stealing a living. — Leeefc56 (@Leeefc56) February 4, 2018

It would be very much a case of deja vu if Allardyce doesn't bring in the right personnel for the job at hand, leaves Everton in exactly the same position 12 months down the line and the ex-Crystal Palace gaffer with only a P45 form in hand.

Allardyce should shoulder some of the blame for changing a winning side after the 2-1 triumph over Leicester City four days prior, it should be said, so it isn't all down to his under-performing players.



However, it's up to Everton's senior players to prove that they have a future in L4 over the next three months.

Any displays like last Saturday's and they can expect the exit door to hit them on the way out.

