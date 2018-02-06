Karren Brady Provokes Furious West Ham Fan Reaction After Admitting One Failure on Twitter

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Karren Brady has sought to defend West Ham's owners over their apparent lack of spending amid Hammers fans' fury on social media.

The club's vice-chairman has been inundated with messages by angry West Ham supporters over a number of supposedly broken promises from her and the club's investors David Gold and David Sullivan.

Tempers have flared among the Irons' faithful since Saturday's shock 3-1 defeat to Brighton on the south coast - a scoreline not helped by an injury crisis within the first team set up.

That has led to accusations from supporters that Gold and Sullivan lied about the amount of cash they would plow into the senior side - accusations that Brady has strenuously denied.

The sporting executive and novelist did, however, freely admit that West Ham had failed to fulfil one part of their promises to fans upon them leaving Upton Park to take up residence in the London Stadium at the start of the 2016/17 season.

West Ham fans have been left aggrieved that they have been unable to access the free wifi that was supposed to have been installed in the club's new home and Brady moved to acknowledge that the Premier League side had failed to deliver on that front.

Not everyone has been left impressed with her answers on Twitter, however, and the toxic nature of the disgruntlement has been plain for all to see:

West Ham had been seen to be turning a corner with a couple of decent results in England's top flight as manager David Moyes slowly started to turn their fortunes around after a poor start under Slaven Bilic.

However, injury problems have mounted for the Scot and left him unable to call upon a number of key players in the past couple of weeks - absentees that have resulted in their bad form rearing its ugly head.

Reports on Tuesday have even suggested that Moyes would not be at the helm for the 2018/19 campaign due to being unhappy with the club's recruitment policy.

