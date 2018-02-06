Karren Brady Provokes Furious West Ham Fan Reaction After Admitting One Failure on Twitter

Karren Brady has sought to defend West Ham's owners over their apparent lack of spending amid Hammers fans' fury on social media.

The club's vice-chairman has been inundated with messages by angry West Ham supporters over a number of supposedly broken promises from her and the club's investors David Gold and David Sullivan.

Tempers have flared among the Irons' faithful since Saturday's shock 3-1 defeat to Brighton on the south coast - a scoreline not helped by an injury crisis within the first team set up.

Unless we are planning to be relegated we don’t need it for the 1st of August. Or is that the plan. Why was we told the club will spend when we moved over and that ambition was champions league. Or was it championship ?? — Tony Coleman (@ahc72) February 6, 2018

That has led to accusations from supporters that Gold and Sullivan lied about the amount of cash they would plow into the senior side - accusations that Brady has strenuously denied.

That is the date in the contract for a pre season friendly. Re spend on players - DS/DG have spent £264m since 2010 & that does not take into account the millions more spent on wages, agent fees etc. also spent a further £13.2m in the last 2 years on shop/offices/rush green. https://t.co/8NVFVNZYLY — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) February 6, 2018

The sporting executive and novelist did, however, freely admit that West Ham had failed to fulfil one part of their promises to fans upon them leaving Upton Park to take up residence in the London Stadium at the start of the 2016/17 season.



West Ham fans have been left aggrieved that they have been unable to access the free wifi that was supposed to have been installed in the club's new home and Brady moved to acknowledge that the Premier League side had failed to deliver on that front.

@karren_brady Hello. Can you please update us on the free WiFi at the London Stadium that was promised for last season? Thank you. — ⚒ Guy Western ⚒ (@guywestern) February 6, 2018

i am sorry this was promised and not delivered. we were promised it by E20 but they have not ensured their operator delivers it. we are constantly onto them to sort it out. https://t.co/OlFubmkBnG — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) February 6, 2018

Not everyone has been left impressed with her answers on Twitter, however, and the toxic nature of the disgruntlement has been plain for all to see:

Net spending amongst the lowest in Premiership. Worse training ground, voted worse stadium in the premier league. I’m sure your office is lovely — Joe Ashley ⚒ (@realjoeashley) February 6, 2018

With such investment and little return in terms of quality players will a director of football be appointed to give our transfer policy a strong strategic direction and improve player identification as the current method used is clearly not working? — Adam Cox (@that_island) February 6, 2018

Then all the TV money for 8 years, player sales, tickets, merchandise, sponsorship. Don’t try and patronise us like you do the people on the apprentice — Simon Dawkins (@simondawkins23) February 6, 2018

Lies, when i turn on my wifi in the Arnold Hills Lounge, i pick up three different wifi's one being Betway so how have they managed to sort theirs out and the club haven't? — Edward Fordham (@EdFordy) February 6, 2018

West Ham had been seen to be turning a corner with a couple of decent results in England's top flight as manager David Moyes slowly started to turn their fortunes around after a poor start under Slaven Bilic.

However, injury problems have mounted for the Scot and left him unable to call upon a number of key players in the past couple of weeks - absentees that have resulted in their bad form rearing its ugly head.



Reports on Tuesday have even suggested that Moyes would not be at the helm for the 2018/19 campaign due to being unhappy with the club's recruitment policy.

