Lionel Messi and Toni Kroos Reveal Best Champions League Memories as Pepsi Assemble All-Star Squad

Lionel Messi and Toni Kroos have talked about their Champions League memories as part of Pepsi's #LoveItLiveIt Memory campaign.

Pepsi® have kicked off 2018 by revealing Messi and Kroos in their all-star squad, and the pair have published memories of their career-defining moments on their Facebook pages part of the reveal, providing football fans with an intimate perspective on how some of the world’s best players love and live the game, on and off the pitch.





The pair have joined Pepsi's team for the new year as the Champions League prepares to come back after its winter break with some scintillating knockout ties, including Messi's Barcelona taking on Chelsea and Kroos' Real Madrid facing Paris Saint-Germain.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Kroos said: "The UEFA Champions League - club football's greatest trophy. The 2017 final, a chance to make history. Two European giants doing battle in Cardiff.

"I lift the trophy - my third Champions League, the club's 12th - but this is about more than just numbers. My actions on the pitch give me the chance to help others off it. One shirt, hope for thousands of children. What's career defining for some can be life-changing for others."

In text accompanying the post, Kroos said: "Thrilled to be part of the Pepsi team in 2018. To celebrate, here’s a favourite #LoveItLiveIt football memory – being part of the team to defend the UEFA Champions League was a dream come true, and being able to use it to support my charity made it even better. What is your favourite UCL Final Memory?"

Messi was somewhat more succinct with his own memories, saying simply: "Football. The game. The goals that made my mark. A century and counting."





PepsiCo is an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, with more to come from Pepsi throughout the year. Watch this space, #LoveItLiveIt”