PepsiCo Extend UEFA Champions League Partnership Until 2021 as Knockout Stages Loom

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

PepsiCo have extended their partnership with the UEFA Champions League for a further three years, continuing a partnership which has existed since 2015. Six of PepsiCo’s leading global brands will support the competition through the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final, with the Pepsi® trademark including Pepsi MAX®, Lay’s and Gatorade continuing to take the lead. 


PepsiCo have worked in more than 100 markets worldwide to link up with football fans via the Champions League, from Lay’s 'United' campaign featuring Leo Messi, to the successful Gatorade 5v5 Tournament, which fuels up-and-coming footballers around the globe to perform at their best.

As part of the renewed partnership, PepsiCo and UEFA have pledged ongoing and increased support for the UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi. Since its inauguration in 2016, Pepsi has brought epic live music performance to the world’s most watched annual sporting event, providing unprecedented fan entertainment to each final - with the Black Eyed Peas opening the 2017 final in Cardiff. 


In addition, Lay’s will continue to partner with UEFA Foundation for Children and its efforts, having last year supported an initiative to install a permanent artificial pitch in the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan, giving residents the chance to enjoy playing and watching their favourite sport in a safe environment with excellent facilities.

Commenting on the renewed partnership in a statement, PepsiCo's Global President Ramon Laguarta said: “PepsiCo has a great, storied history with the game of football, which is why we’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with the UEFA Champions League. Over the past three years this has been a powerful, exciting platform, and we remain committed to bringing the best of football to millions of fans across the world.”


Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, said: “Since joining the UEFA Champions League partner family in 2015, PepsiCo and its brands have promoted the competition globally and we’re pleased to continue our strong relationship into the 2018-21 cycle. 

"From innovative digital activations to on-pack promotions in over 100 markets, PepsiCo is the perfect partner for UEFA as we continue to build interest and awareness of the UEFA Champions League around the world. The UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi has brought new audiences to the competition and we look forward to another exciting show in Kyiv.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters