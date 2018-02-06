Real Madrid Suffer Blow as UEFA Hit Dani Carvajal With 2-Match Ban for Deliberate Booking

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal for their first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain next week, after UEFA confirmed the full-back's two-match ban.

The Spain international was deemed to have deliberately picked up a yellow card against Apoel Nicosia in the penultimate fixture of the group stages to avoid playing in the meaningless fixture against Borussia Dortmund, and has now been told to serve another game on the sidelines after sitting out against the Germans.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

The intention was apparently that Carvajal could wipe the yellow card he was on, and head into the game with PSG with no caution hanging over his head. Los Blancos have attempted to appeal the decision, but there is no pardon from European football's governing body, as reported by Marca.

It is a big blow for Real Madrid, who have been struggling enough as it is of late. Zinedine Zidane is under mouting pressure as manager, and is relying on Champions League success to help him hang on at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish heavyweights were dumped out of the Copa del Rey recently by Leganes on away goals, and have slipped to 19 points behind rivals Barcelona in league.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Their last hope of any silverware this season is therefore the Champions League - the competition they have won for the past two consecutive years.

In their way stand PSG, who have certainly impressed in the competition so far - the French league leaders came through to the last 16 as group winners, scoring and incredible 25 goals in their six games.

Carvajal's absence may certainly be felt when the game comes around, with Neymar expected to start from the left - the Brazilian has been in devastating form this season following his £198m world record switch from Barcelona.

