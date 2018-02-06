Report: Riyad Mahrez's Leicester Future Remains Uncertain Ahead of Talks With Representatives

The future of Riyad Mahrez remains shrouded in doubt ahead of proposed talks between Leicester and the player's representatives.

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

The future of Riyad Mahrez remains shrouded in doubt ahead of proposed talks between Leicester and the player's representatives, the Leicester Mercury have reported.

The Algerian international has not trained since Monday last week and has missed his side's last two games after a move to Manchester City fell through on deadline day.

Mahrez went AWOL in response to the collapse of the transfer, although Leicester have refused to confirm whether his absence has been given their blessing.

The Foxes are expected to take their time as they look to handle the sensitive issue. They will hold talks with the player's representatives and, if that proves unsuccessful, could ask for assistance from Professional Footballers’ Association.

Mahrez's absence is expected to continue as Leicester train before Saturday's game against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Manager Claude Puel has looked to avoid discussing the situation in any detail, insisting that Mahrez is no longer his concern.

“Riyad is not my preoccupation,” he said. “My preoccupation is about my players who are available.

“We want to keep this positive attitude and continue this good work and keep the focus on the pitch with quality also.

“My only feeling is about my available players.”

Former England striker Chris Sutton, meanwhile, has accused Mahrez of behaving like a "big baby".

"He's a big baby isn't he?" Sutton told the BBC. "Leicester has put him on the map.

"He's disappointed not to go to a bigger club, I understand that, but he has to see out his contract - so get on with it. He is letting his managers and his teammates down."

