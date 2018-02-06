Wayne Rooney Issues Warning to Spurs: Harry Kane Will Leave If Club Fails to End Trophy Drought

Former Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney believes that Harry Kane could leave Tottenham if they fail to win a trophy within the next two years.

Premier League top scorer Kane has notched 22 goals so far this season, and the 24-year-old is on course to win his third Premier League Golden Boot in as many years. Tottenham, on the other hand, have not won a trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008.

📽️ @HKane delivers a dressing room speech at Anfield and receives his celebratory @nikefootball boots after his 100th @premierleague goal! 💯 🙌 #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/3vZxfJre62 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2018

This year, Spurs have already been knocked out of the League Cup, and the race for the Premier League is all but over. Mauricio Pochettino's side still remain in the hunt for a first Champions League tittle - but FA Cup triumph is their most likeliest means to ending the decade-long wait for a trophy.





Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Rooney praised Kane but warned Tottenham that the striker won't stay around if their trophy drought persists: "At the moment, he is probably the best striker in Europe.

"He can go where he wants to, he's that good. He is like a young Alan Shearer. He scores all different types of goals.

Settled down watching the first half of Watford v Chelsea. Enjoyed the first part of #MNF with @DavidJonesSky and @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/vHATYX8Kof — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 5, 2018

"The problem that Tottenham are going to have is that his motivation is goals, but his motivation is going to change from goals to trophies,

"And if Tottenham don't win trophies in the next year, maybe two, he is going to want to move elsewhere to win trophies.

"That is a decision he is going to have to make in the next year or two, but Tottenham have also got to make a decision - bring more players in and have a real push to win the Premier League.

100 - Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in the Premier League in just 141 appearances - only Alan Shearer (124) reached the 100 goals in the competition in fewer games. Ton. pic.twitter.com/04KMy99O11 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

"The goals are great, and they take you to a certain level," Rooney continued.

"But the top players are remembered for the trophies they have won. The trophies take you on to that next level.

"I think if Harry Kane was in Man City's team and was going to win the Premier League this season, people would be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane."

Spurs will be bracing themselves in the summer when a number of bids for their prized asset are expected to be launched from clubs all around Europe - including a £200m monster bid from La Liga giants Real Madrid.