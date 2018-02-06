Wayne Rooney Issues Warning to Spurs: Harry Kane Will Leave If Club Fails to End Trophy Drought

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Former Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney believes that Harry Kane could leave Tottenham if they fail to win a trophy within the next two years. 

Premier League top scorer Kane has notched 22 goals so far this season, and the 24-year-old is on course to win his third Premier League Golden Boot in as many years. Tottenham, on the other hand, have not won a trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008. 

This year, Spurs have already been knocked out of the League Cup, and the race for the Premier League is all but over. Mauricio Pochettino's side still remain in the hunt for a first Champions League tittle - but FA Cup triumph is their most likeliest means to ending the decade-long wait for a trophy. 


Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Rooney praised Kane but warned Tottenham that the striker won't stay around if their trophy drought persists: "At the moment, he is probably the best striker in Europe.

"He can go where he wants to, he's that good. He is like a young Alan Shearer. He scores all different types of goals.

"The problem that Tottenham are going to have is that his motivation is goals, but his motivation is going to change from goals to trophies,

"And if Tottenham don't win trophies in the next year, maybe two, he is going to want to move elsewhere to win trophies.

"That is a decision he is going to have to make in the next year or two, but Tottenham have also got to make a decision - bring more players in and have a real push to win the Premier League.

"The goals are great, and they take you to a certain level," Rooney continued.

"But the top players are remembered for the trophies they have won. The trophies take you on to that next level.

"I think if Harry Kane was in Man City's team and was going to win the Premier League this season, people would be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane."

Spurs will be bracing themselves in the summer when a number of bids for their prized asset are expected to be launched from clubs all around Europe - including a £200m monster bid from La Liga giants Real Madrid

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters