Everton Starlet Ademola Lookman Reveals Why He Chose to Join RB Leipzig on Loan

Ademola Lookman has revealed that the appeal of a 'big challenge' in joining Red Bull Leipzig on loan was an opportunity he just couldn't afford to pass up.

The Everton wonderkid surprisingly joined the Bundesliga side on a six-month loan deal at the end of the January transfer window, much to the chagrin of Sam Allardyce who had wanted to send the forward temporarily to Derby County instead.

Lookman spoke to German news outlet Sportbuzzer after, much like his Toffees bow, he stepped off the bench to score on his debut for Leipzig and he explained why the pull of the German club had appealed to him.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

He said: "I wanted a new challenge, a new league. The Bundesliga has a great reputation in England. Top stadiums with good, physically strong and disciplined players and games played at a high level.

"The training ground could not be better. The training center leaves nothing to be desired - it is all highly professional. The food in the academy tastes like a top restaurant!"

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick appeared to play a huge part in convincing Lookman to go against his manager's wishes and head to the continent in search of more regular football, and the England Under-20 World Cup winner revealed Rangnick had indeed played an influential role in him moving to Germany.

Ademola Lookman could have been watching Everton get hammered on TV this evening, instead he’s wasting his time scoring last-minute winners in the Bundesliga. — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) February 3, 2018

He continued: "(He) Played a big role. He has been watching me for a long time and has always maintained contact.

"If Mr. Rangnick wants something, you can say bad no. He is a fantastic manager with great charisma and persuasiveness."

Yes, Sam, you're right - a move to Europa League playing, 5th in the Bundesliga Leipzig to get game time isn't the right move for Ademola Lookman.



Instead, he should sit here and wonder if he will even make your bench. — Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) January 31, 2018

Evertonians were aggrieved to learn that Lookman had been allowed to leave, especially with few options available to Allardyce on the wings with the departures of Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon.

Many were even more annoyed after the ex-Charlton starlet scored whilst the Blues fell to a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, and some hope that he will return to Goodison Park once his loan spell ends.

So what does Lookman himself think of his future on Merseyside or with Leipzig?

He added: "Let me arrive here first and play football. I want to prevail in the Bundesliga, have fun, help the team and the club. No one knows what's in five months."