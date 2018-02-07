PHOTO: Swedish Club AIK Releases Beautiful Kit That Sells Out in Just 6 Minutes

Swedish club AIK have released two stunning kits in the space of just over two weeks.

The most recent kit, manufactured by sportswear giants Nike, is an aesthetically pleasing all-white kit with their club name in the middle instead of a sponsor logo. Just 127 of the limited edition kits were made, and they sold out within six minutes.

Nike took over the manufacturing of AIK's kit last year, replacing the club's long-standing manufacturers (and fierce rivals) adidas.

Missa inte att läsa storyn bakom våra försäsongströjor på @nikestore via denna länk: https://t.co/oUkJc8xDdU Nu laddar vi om för framtida släpp. pic.twitter.com/3VsdQckSPs — AIK Fotboll (@aikfotboll) February 4, 2018

AIK's new white kit is a tribute to the club's team from 1900, who won the Swedish title for the first time in their history. The team will wear the kit in pre-season friendlies and Swedish cup games.

This kit release is not a fluke though, as AIK and Nike have repeated a feat they achieved just over two weeks ago. They released an all-black kit in honour of the 1901 team, who also won the league, and the kit crashed the club website upon release.

AIK released a beautifully edited black-and-white photo on their Twitter account following the release of the white kit on Saturday. It shows the 1900 squad and their current crop of players posing 'together' in their similar kits.

To accommodate the high demand of club merchandise, AIK have announced a new club shop, which will be based in their home stadium - the Friends Arena - and will be much larger than their current outlet.

A press release on their website reads: "New AIK Shop will be much bigger than before to meet the growing demand of the club's new merchandise but also be built in a logistical way that creates better and smoother flows in the store for both guests and staff."

Fans of football kits have plenty to look forward to, with Barcelona's new kits and Manchester City's new home kit allegedly leaked ahead of the 2018-19 season.