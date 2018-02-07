Report Reveals Key Reason Why Tottenham Failed to Sign January Target Malcom

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur were less than £10m short in their valuation of Bordeaux winger Malcom during the January transfer window.

That is according to French publication Le10Sport, which indicates that Tottenham's final winter proposal for the highly coveted Brazilian winger was worth €50m (£44.4m), with Bordeaux refusing to budge from their asking price of €60m (£53.3m).


The reports also claims Malcom sees his future in England and Tottenham will attempt to sign him again in the summer, when they believe Bordeaux will be more willing to negotiate the winger's departure. 

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

20-year-old Malcom already has 153 career appearances to his name, 73 of which came at Brazilian club Corinthians, before he joined Bordeaux in January 2016.

Malcom has played for Brazil at Under-20 and Under-23 level but may be looking to establish himself at a club like Spurs in order to make the breakthrough into the senior national team.


In addition, there is also interest in Malcom from an unnamed Chinese side. They have reportedly sent a contract proposal to the youngster, who is considering their offer.

The Chinese club have an advantage over Spurs, as their transfer window does not close until March and the English window does not open until July.

With Spurs set to resume talks with Bordeaux in June, it's going to be an interest few months while this transfer saga rumbles on.

If Spurs agree a deal with Bordeaux in the summer, it could top their club record signing of Davinson Sanchez. Pochettino bought the defender from Ajax last summer for a fee of £42m.

