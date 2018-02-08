Andy King Admits He's 'Always Wanted to' Play in His Home Country After Signing for Swansea on Loan

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Swansea's on loan midfielder, Andy King, has admitted that playing in Wales in something that he has 'always wanted to do.' 

The Swans signed King on loan from Leicester City on deadline day, but he is yet to make his debut for the Welsh outfit, due to them playing his parent club, and then him being cup tied. 

Talking to the BBC, the Wales midfielder says that he is relishing playing his club football in the country that he represents on the international stage. 

"It's something I've always wanted to do." Said the 29-year-old.

The midfielder has 44 caps for the senior Wales team, including the Euro 2016 Semi-Final loss against eventual winners Portugal, and has talked about the impact he hopes new manage Ryan Giggs will have; 

"Hopefully when I play here the new manager [Ryan Giggs] will be watching.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing where we can go."

King also claimed that he wasn't surprised by the appointment of the Ex-Man United man.

Ready for the game tomorrow night in France. #togetherstronger 🐉

A post shared by Andy King (@10_kingy) on

"It didn't surprise me, not really. I'd read a few things about them wanting the manager to be Welsh and his CV as a player speaks for itself." 

"I imagine the players will take it really well, he has worked under one of the best managers in the history of the game." 

King signed for Swansea after spending 10 seasons in Leicester City's first team, in which he made 374 appearances, scoring 64 goals. During his time at Leicester, he became the only player to have won League 1, Championship and the Premier League with the same club. However he has found first team action hard to come by in recent seasons. 

