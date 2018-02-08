Everton Starlet Henry Onyekuru Wins Belgium's Most Promising Player of the Year Award

Henry Onyekuru has been named the Most Promising Player of the Year in Belgium following his exploits in 2017.

The 20-year-old Nigerian attacker, on loan at Anderlecht from Everton, has scored nine goals in 14 starts for the Jupiler Pro League outfit this season and is beginning to have people take notice of his talent.

Congratulations @henryconyekuru on winning the Promising Player of the Year award! Proficiat Henry Onyekuru met je prijs van Belofte van het Jaar op het gala van de Gouden Schoen! Félicitations Henry Onyekuru pour ton prix d'Espoir de l'Année au Soulier d'Or! 💪 #RSCA #COYM pic.twitter.com/dBxBnIVkyc — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) February 7, 2018

He also scored 12 times in 28 league appearances for AS Eupen before signing for Everton last summer.

The youngster was presented the award at the Soulier d’Or Awards in Brussels, Belgium, a ceremony that honours Belgium's best.

He accrued 219 of the 509 votes to beat Hassan Bande and Landry Dimata to the accolade.

I am honoured to receive the Belgium talent of the year award, it has been a great journey so far and there is more to come. I thank the almighty God for his grace, and I also want to thank my family for their love and support. 🙏🏾 — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) February 7, 2018

Onyekuru returned to Everton for treatment after picking up a knee injury during a match against Eupen in December. He hasn't played since but is hopeful of getting over his problems before the end of the season in order to be in contention for a World Cup place.

“When I first got injured the whole picture was quite bad, but fortunately it was not as severe as we first feared," he said last month. "Hopefully, I will be back and ready to play before the end of the season.

“The first aim is to get back and finish the season in Belgium. There will be a few weeks of the league season remaining, so it makes sense for me to end the season there and prepare for the World Cup."