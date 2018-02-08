Everton's Walcott Claims He Left Arsenal to Play for a Manger Who Could 'Get the Best' From Him

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Everton winger Theo Walcott has seemingly taken a dig at his former manger Arsène Wenger, after claiming that he left Arsenal for the Toffees in order to play under a manager who could unleash his full potential.

In an interview with the club's official website, the England international spoke enthusiastically of his decision to leave the Emirates Stadium for a new challenge, after playing for Arsenal for over a decade. Discussing his relationship with new manger Sam Allardyce.

Walcott said: "I had that short stint with Sam with England and to see it now every day, the way the intensity of training is and how demanding it is has been great. 

"I like to go into training every day and try to be better than the day before. Sam was one of the main reasons why I came to the club. I wanted a manager like that who could get the best out of me. 

"He is eager to turn results around. There have been a few recent results like getting the draw against West Brom and then beating Leicester City where we have seen improved performances but I have come here to push Everton on. I want to improve the team and anything I can do to help, I will do so."

"Results will change, I am sure of it. We need to make sure we are ready and focused for the weekend because we need to start getting some more points in order to be more comfortable.”

Walcott endured a miserable return to his former club with Everton last weekend - as a stunning attacking display saw his side comprehensively thrashed 5-1 by a rampant Arsenal side. 


The 28-year-old has still however impressed since joining the Toffees, and scored an impressive brace against Leicester City in his second game for Allardyce's side.


Meanwhile, Allardyce has offered hope to Everton fringe players Sandro Ramírez and Davy Klaassen, after claiming that the two forgotten summer signings will be given an opportunity to fight for a place in the first team. The pair were signed by former manager Ronald Koeman, but have so far failed to adapt to the relentless pace of the Premier league.

