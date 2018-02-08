Luka Modric Admits Regret Over the Way His Tottenham Exit in 2012 Was Handled

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has admitted regret over the way he left former club Tottenham Hotspur to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2012, explaining that while ambition drove his departure he wishes it hadn't happened how it did.





Modric had tried to leave Spurs a year in 2011 when Chelsea were keen on his signature, a saga that soured his relationship with the club and fans. Spurs had rejected a £40m bid from their London rivals, but were left little option but to eventually accept a similar from Real.

"I'm sorry for the way I left. I wish we had parted in a nicer way. I hope fans understand that I followed my dreams," the 32-year-old revealed in an interview with FourFourTwo.

Modric, who has won three Champions League titles since moving to Spain, as well as La Liga, a Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups, stated he would like to have won a trophy with Spurs.

He came no closer than being a losing finalist in the 2008/09 League Cup, but the Croatian maestro was a part of the first Spurs side to qualify for and play in the Champions League and still holds positive memories of his time at White Hart Lane.

"My one regret is that I didn't win a trophy with Tottenham, despite us being a strong team who played good, attractive football," he said.

"My emotions when I think about the time I spent at Spurs are always really positive. Tottenham is the club that first gave me my opportunity to play in one of the strongest leagues in the world.

"I had a fantastic relationship with the people at the club, and also the fans.

"The whole atmosphere in and around the club at that time was brilliant, and our results were mostly very good. We played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, against Real Madrid, and in a League Cup final too."

