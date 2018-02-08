Mohamed Salah Reveals Childhood Idols & Ambition to Beat Harry Kane to Premier League Golden Boot

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed that he idolised Roma legend and former team-mate Francesco Totti as a child, while also admitting that he is keen to beat Tottenham talisman Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Salah was inspired by a number of players growing up, including current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, but Totti stood out for him and later lining up alongside him was a 'dream'.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"[Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti were] great players, you could feel the magic in every game," the 25-year-old commented in an interview with Marca.

"I was also able to play with Totti, which was a dream. When I was a child he was my idol so playing by his side was huge. I learned a lot from him. I am very proud to play with one of my idols. It makes me really happy that any of them talk about me."

After a disappointing spell at Chelsea, Roma was where Salah got his career back on track. He scored 34 goals in two seasons for the Italian side to earn his £36m move to Liverpool and hasn't looked back after hitting the ground running on his return to English football.

Despite not playing as an out-and-out striker, Salah has managed 21 Premier League goals in just 25 appearances - that number is 28 in 34 in all competitions - and is battling with Kane for this season's Golden Boot. He is also in contention for the European Golden Shoe.

"I've always scored goals wherever I've played, but this year I'm doing so a lot more...it's not a surprise for me," Salah said of his prolific form.

"[Kane] is a great player, in the last two years he has already been the top scorer. Kane plays as a 'number nine' and has more chances to score goals than me. In my mind I want to win [the Golden Boot], but we will see what happens."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As far as his other immediate ambitions are concerned, Salah said, "I want to be in a good position in the Premier League and help my international team to pass the first phase in the World Cup in Russia. Those are my goals for now, then we'll see."

