PFA Boss Warns Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez He'll Forfeit £100k Wage Packet if He Continues Protest

PFA boss Gordon Taylor has claimed that Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez will forfeit his £100k per-week wage if he doesn't return to the club after refusing to play for the Foxes following the breakdown of his January switch to Man City.

In an interview with talkSPORT, via the Sun, Taylor was quizzed on his opinion of Mahrez's high-profile stand-off with the club, and contended that it would be impractical for the Foxes to continue paying Mahrez his hefty weekly wage when he has ostracised himself from the club. Taylor said:

"It’s about practicalities. If he’s not in at the club he won’t be paid. Footballers want to play. At the moment that’s not the situation and in the past we have resolved such situations.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"Mahrez has been unsettled by approaches. He’s a human being. We’re (the PFA) ready to act if we’re called in. We offered our services last week to the club but I’ve not heard anything back.”





The Algerian ace had hoped to leave the club in last summer's transfer window, but a potential switch to Chelsea was blocked by the Leicester board.





Having now had his potential move to Man City stopped, Mahrez is clearly deeply dissatisfied with life at the King Power Stadium, and his refusal to play for the club is likely to fracture the player-club relationship even further.

Mahrez became the poster boy of Leicester's infamous 2016 Premier League title win - making a name for himself as a top quality forward with a series of stunning goals and assists. The 26-year-old is clearly desperate to win more silverware, and will surely look to engineering a summer switch away from the east Midlands club to pursue his dreams.





Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Man City offered the Foxes a host of bargaining chips in their pursuit of Mahrez - including the likes of veteran midfielder Yaya Toure, and centre-back Eliaquim Mangala - but it was all rejected for the Foxes.