PHOTOS: Nike Unveil Stunning New Mercurial Boots Ahead of Hotly-Anticipated Valentine's Day Debut

Nike have revealed their hotly anticipated new Mercurial Superbly 360 and Mercurial Vapor 360 boots, with the stunning footwear set to make their debut on the pitch on Valentine's Day.

Proudly revealing the new boots on their official website, the sportswear giants served up a tantalising preview - detailing more features than a shiny new sports car. A perfect fit is the real selling point, with a huge amount of effort going in to having the boots 'hug' the player's foot - allowing the freedom to play the beautiful game as if walking on air.

Image by Richie Boon

As well as offering an unparalleled quality of fit, the new Mercurials also have an innovative set of studs - which Nike Football Senior Design Director Jeongwoo Lee described as being inspired by the claws of a cheetah paw, allowing players to tear across the pitch in any direction, with the heel studs enabling a rapid stop when required.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo will debut the boots next Tuesday - as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain face off in what is set to be an epic Champions League tie. If you find yourself alone on Valentines Day, then snuggling up to a pair of these shiny new bad boys will surely go a long way to dampening that crushing feeling of loneliness.

It's certainly been a busy week for Nike, with company also unveiling England's home and away kits for the World Cup 2018. While it's notoriously difficult to add a breath of fresh air to England's traditionally white kit, the stripped back approach of the new kits is arguably one of the finest in years - offering a classic and minimalist approach to an iconic football shirt.



