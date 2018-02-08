Real Madrid Install Joachim Low as First Choice to Replace Under-Pressure Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid have reportedly made Germany head coach Joachim Low their number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane in the dugout.

Mundo Deportivo understands that Low would take over from Zidane if club president Florentino Perez elects to sack the Frenchman for his side's shoddy showings in domestic competitions so far this term.

Low last managed at club level back in March 2004 with an ill-fated 31-match stint at Austria Vienna, but has shown a remarkable ability to get the best out of Germany's talented pool of players over the past 14 years.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Napoli Plan New Deal for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea & Real Madrid Eye Up Over-Performing Boss)

Indeed, the 58-year-old has lifted the 2014 World Cup with his homeland as national team boss and, coupled with his man management skills, personality and attitude, is seen as the likely successor to Zidane in Perez's eyes.

Zidane is not thought to be under immediate pressure to be handed his P45 by Perez thanks to the sterling and successful work he has undertaken over the past two years at the helm.

The former Los Blancos youth coach has led Real to three Champions League triumphs, a Copa del Rey, two FIFA Club World Cups and last season's La Liga trophy during his reign at Santiago Bernabeu.

So clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are looking at Joachim Low as their probable managers come summer yet Arsenal fans are here saying how he ain't a good fit😂 The guy is a football tactical genius. Turned Germany into winners #COYG — Kennedy Gayah (@KennedyGaya) February 2, 2018

However, the wheels have come off this term with Real out of the Spanish Cup at the quarter-final stage and the Spanish giants a massive 19 points and three places behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the hunt to defend their league crown.

A tough Champions League last-16 tie also sees Zidane's charges take on French juggernaut Paris Saint-Germain, and failure to progress past the Ligue 1 giants would surely see him relieved of his duties.

If Perez wishes to entice Low to Madrid, he may have to wait until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia as Die Mannschaft look to defend their title in June and July.



Low is joined by the likes of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri as potential replacements for Zidane.