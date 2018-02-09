Grateful Yerry Mina Eager to Kick on After Making Barcelona Debut in Copa del Rey

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina made his debut for the club during Thursday night's Copa del Rey semi-final victory over Valencia and is now keen to kick on in his development after getting a first taste of what it means to be a Barça player.

Colombian international Mina, who joined from Palmeiras for €11.8m last month, replaced Gerard Pique for the final six minutes of the tie at the Mestalla.

His chance came after Ivan Rakitic put Barça 2-0 up on the night, 3-0 up on aggregate, allowing the towering centre-back to enjoy a comfortable cameo.

"I thank God, my team-mates, the directors and the fans for giving me the chance to be here. I want to keep working and gradually get my feet back on the ground and continue learning from my team-mates," an incredibly grateful Mina told BarçaTV afterwards.

"It was very exciting to make my debut. These are moments that you never forget. Now I mean to keep working to gradually get more chances and do my bit for the team."

The night also marked an important milestone for fellow new arrival Philippe Coutinho, who scored his first goal since completing a €160m move from Liverpool.

"It's my first final and it is a very special moment. Today I am really happy because I managed to score and help the team to the final," Coutinho said. "At Liverpool my first goal was also from an assist by Luis Suarez. I hope I can help him and Leo [Messi] and all the others score goals."

Barça now progress to the Copa del Rey final in April where they will face Sevilla in a bid to retain the title they won last year.