'His Legs Have Gone! Jimmy Bullard Slams West Ham's Decision to Sign Patrice Evra

Former West Ham United player Jimmy Bullard has slated his ex-club's signing of Patrice Evra following the termination of the Frenchman's contract at Marseille.

After being sacked from Marseille after channelling his inner Eric Cantona and kicking a fan in the face, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has signed for West Ham United on a short term deal, with the signing being met with a great deal of scepticism by many.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Among those who are puzzled by the Hammers' choice to sign the Frenchman is Jimmy Bullard, who has called the ageing defender's energy into question.

Writing on his BetBright blog, Bullard said: "“Evra is an unbelievable name to have at the club, it’s just five years too late.

“He’ll bring a bit of experience and leadership with him but for me, I’d rather see some youth and fresh legs in there.

“We’ve already got [Pablo] Zabaleta and [Mark] Noble whose legs aren’t getting any quicker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“There’s no way [Pep] Guardiola would play full-backs without legs and then you’ve got West Ham with two hand-me-down full backs in Evra and Zabaleta, you’re kidding me!





“Legs have absolutely gone!”

West Ham United's next game comes against an in-form Watford side at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Evra potentially set to make his Hammers debut against the Hornets.