Jonathan Tah Admits He's 'Honoured' to Be Linked With Big Clubs Following Reported Dortmund Interest

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has admitted he's flattered by interest from several big clubs, and believes it reflects well on his performances.

Tah has become a firm choice in Leverkusen's lineup since arriving from Hamburg for a relatively small fee, days after returning from an impressive loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The defender has missed only the one Bundesliga game this season as die Werkself look to get back into the Champions League.

Last season, Leverkusen slumped to a 12th placed finish, ending just four points above the relegation play-off spot. However, they have bounced back well and currently lead the pack chasing FC Bayern München, ahead of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and FC Schalke.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Funke Sport, Tah revealed he was flattered by the interest shown by other sides, including Dortmund.

He said: "I'm honoured when such big clubs are interested because I take it as a confirmation that I perform well. That motivates me, that is good. I put it this way: my goal is to become the best player I can."

Tah is reported to have a €25m release clause in his contract, with Barcelona also mentioned as a potential suitor. The 21-year-old goes on to say his future is unclear, but he remains happy with Leverkusen.