Roy Hodgson Not Interested in Big Sam Apology After Speech Impediment Insult

Roy Hodgson has insisted that it's 'far too late' for Sam Allardyce to apologise about mocking his speech impediment ahead of the two bosses locking horns this weekend.

Hodgson takes his Crystal Palace side to Goodison Park to take on Allardyce's Everton charges amid a potential war of words erupting between the two veteran managers.

Hodgson was quoted by the Independent as he revealed that Allardyce had failed to make a private apology to him after the ex-England gaffer mocked his counterpart's voice whilst he was in charge of the Three Lions.

Allardyce mocked Hodgson by calling him 'Woy' during an undercover investigation that saw the 63-year-old embroiled in controversies over how to get around third party transfer rules - an investigation that led to Allardyce being sacked by England.

And, ahead of the contest on Merseyside, Hodgson was steadfast in his belief that he hadn't lost sleep over Big Sam's mocking tone as he prepared to try and get some form of revenge over the former Eagles manager.

Hodgson said: “No [I'm not hurt by it]. Do you like being insulted? No, not particularly. Did it bother me? I didn't lose any sleep over it. My relationship with him was good. Now I would expect it to be less good.

“No. Far too late (for an apology). It has gone. It belongs to the distant past.

“In jobs like I am doing at the moment, when you are the manager of a Premier League club, you live very much in the ultimate present and the future.

“I'm not interested. I've said what I've got to say. I've come here to talk about Crystal Palace Football Club and Everton Football Club. It could have been Ronald Koeman against Frank de Boer.”

Allardyce is already under pressure to succeed at Everton after a run of results that has seen the Toffees win just one of their last eight matches in all competitions, despite only penning an 18-month deal back in November.

