SPAL vs Milan Preview: Recent Form, Classic Encounter, Team News & More

In form AC Milan travel to relegation threatened SPAL on Saturday, with Genaro Gattuso's side looking to close the gap to the European places.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Serie A clash this weekend.

Recent Form:

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Milan come into this game off the back of a five game unbeaten run in the league, their best in Serie A this season, a run that has seen them move to within three points of Sampdoria in the final Europa League place in Italy.

Samp however have a ten goal advantage over the Rossoneri in the goal difference panel, so despite playing before their rivals this weekend, Milan will be unlikely to reach move into a European place this weekend.

SPAL on the other hand are winless in six Serie A games, and have picked up maximum points on just three occasions this season, leaving the club three points adrift of safety in their debut season in the league in their current incarnation. They will however take confidence from their recent 1-1 draw at home to Milan's local rivals Inter.

Classic Encounter: Milan 2-0 SPAL (Serie A 20th September 2017)

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

The fixture between these two sides at the San Siro earlier in the season was the first competitive meeting the two sides in their history.

It was the Rossoneri, at that point managed by Vincenzo Montella, who would run out comfortable winners, courtesy of a penalty in either half from Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie. The result left Milan fourth in Serie A with four wins from their opening five league games.

Milan however would win just two of their next nine league matches, and a goalless draw at home to Torino led to the sacking of Montella and the immediate appointment of Gattuso as manager of the Rossoneri.

Team News:

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Milan will be without full back Davide Calabria, who was sent off in last weekend's 1-1 with Udinese, a game Milan were 1-0 up in at the time, meaning that Ricardo Rodriguez could be in line for a return following his own suspension following a red card in the win over Cagliari. Striker Nikola Kalinic is also a doubt after sustaining an adductor problem in training during the week.

SPAL meanwhile will be without experienced centre Marco Boriello due to injury, while centre back Francesco Vicari is out through suspension.

Predicted SPAL Lineup: Meret; Felipe, Cionek, Costa; Lazzari, Schiattarella, Viviani, Grassi; Floccari, Paloschi; Antenucci

Predicted Milan Lineup: Donnarumma; Rodriguez, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Abate; Bonaventura, Biglia, Kessie,; Calhanoglu, Suso, Cutrone

Prediction:





Things haven't always been the simplest for Milan this season, and although the never say die attitude that SPAL a draw against Inter recently will likely frustrate Gattuso's side at times.

It is worth remembering that unlike their cross city rivals, the Rossoneri are currently enjoying a good run of form, and as such should be to much for the league debutants fighting for survival.

Prediction: SPAL 0-1 Milan