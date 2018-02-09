Spanish Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Weighing Up Move for Real Madrid Keeper Keylor Navas

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is allegedly 'in love' with Real Madrid and Costa Rican shot-stopper Keylor Navas as reported by notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon.

With Liverpool's goalkeepers drawing a significant amount of ire from the Anfield faithful so far this season, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to live up to expectations, Klopp could be set to make a foray into the transfer market in the summer with a goalkeeper at the top of his shopping list.

And with Navas' positions as Real Madrid's number one coming under some scrutiny in recent weeks, the 31-year-old keeper could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, with the Reds allegedly being long-term admirers of the Costa Rica international.

According to reports in Spain, Klopp is 'in love' with the Real star and has 'requested his signing to the club network'.

Although a number of names have been suggested with regards to who will become Liverpool's next number one, including the likes of Alisson, Jan Oblak and Kevin Trapp, Navas is now one of the more popular choices among Reds fans.

However, it remains to be seen which club Navas will choose as his destination, with Sevilla also courting the Madrid man.

Liverpool's next game comes against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, with the Reds' record signing Virgil van Dijk set to face his former club for the first time.

