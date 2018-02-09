VIDEO: Nike Unveil Incredible 'Nothing Beats a Londoner' Advert Featuring Premier League's Finest

We can all agree there have been some incredible Nike adverts over the years, from Ronaldinho's Tiempo Legend skills, to Wayne Rooney's Total90 target practice clip.

However, in 2014 the brand released their mind-boggling 'Winner stays on' ad, featuring the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, David Luiz, the list goes on - and after that had aired, many thought Nike would not be able to top it. Four years later though, they just might have, thanks to their new 'Nothing Beats a Londoner' campaign.

The capital-based short film explores and illustrates how, for the next generation, an urban environment is a playground, a canvas for creativity, self-expression and movement.

In it, the focus shines on a whole variation of upcoming athletes from different sports, however, there is more than enough space for a few well-known cameo appearances, such as Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Alex Iwobi, Nathaniel Chalobah, Sir Mo Farah and Dina Asher-Smith, to name a few.

The purpose behind the ad is due to Nike London's commitment to making the urban playground even better for young people in the city, creating unique inspirational experiences that help them unlock their potential through the power of sport.

Image by Joe Owens

Over 75 Nike-sponsored professional athletes – including Ellie Downie, Chijindu Ujah and Leah Williamson – will be sent into communities to interact with and inspire hundreds of young Londoners.

270 sports venues across the city will be unlocked, over 2500 people will have the opportunity to attend Nike- programmed sporting and cultural events, including at community centres across the city who will be revealing Nike-funded refurb projects that enhance grassroots sport in London’s boroughs.

However, even if you aren't from London, you still get the benefits of witnessing a truly amazing advert that ranks up there with one of Nike's best yet. Enjoy!