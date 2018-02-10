Chicharito Reveals Why He Wanted to Leave West Ham During the January Transfer Window

By 90Min
February 10, 2018

Javier Hernandez has admitted that he wanted to leave West Ham during the January transfer window in a candid interview with Sky Sports.

Chicharito only signed for the Hammers in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, but hasn't really made the impact expected of him.

West Ham were reportedly willing to listen to offers in January for the Mexican striker but an injury to Andy Carroll and the sale of Diafra Sakho to Rennes meant that Chicharito would stay at the East London club in the hope of guiding them to relegation safety.

He said: "Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go. Not because I don't like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team.

"Against Bournemouth I scored a goal, I tried to play pretty well in the Cup [against Wigan last weekend] and, in the last game, against Crystal Palace, I tried to do my best."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Although Hernandez has since started playing more consistently under David Moyes, he still does not rule out a move away in the summer.


"I am a very ­professional guy and I want to do that," Hernandez added. "Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves. Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see.

"I feel good with the fans. I think they are happy with me. They have treated me very well since the beginning. But I want to be better. I want to deliver for them.Obviously, they are concerned, but what I see in the dressing room, what I feel, is that we want to be better. 

"We all try to work very hard. We all want more points, more good results, to be higher in the table.We want to make the fans happier and we are trying. We are working hard and the season is not over yet."

West Ham host Watford today (February 10) at the London Stadium as they look to bounce back from the humiliating defeat to Brighton last weekend.

