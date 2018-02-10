Claude Makelele Labels Criticism Towards Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane 'Unfair'

Former Real Madrid star Claude Makelele has claimed that the criticism towards Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is 'unfair'.

Real have been very underwhelming in La Liga this season. The Spanish giants currently sit fourth in the league and 19 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Due to the poor form of the current La Liga champions, Zidane has come under scrutiny with many tipping the Frenchman to lose his job, but despite the tough run Zidane's former teammate Makelele has claimed that the criticism towards the Real boss has been unfair, as reported by Marca.

There is a very fine line between criticism and abuse and some fans shouldn't cross it. You have every right to criticise him but abusing is not an option. No matter what happens Zinedine Zidane is and will forever be in the hearts of Madridistas! pic.twitter.com/Fr5btfwjYC — Saqib (@SS7_Blanco) February 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in PHOTO: World Cup Winning Defender Reveals Hilarious Wall Art of Zinedine Zidane Headbutt)

"The treatment that Zidane is given has been unfair. In football, the successes are forgotten too quickly. I know that he will recover, sometimes we call each other simply to encourage one another.

"Not everyone can help players like he has. That's why Zizou is a great coach. What he has done in two or three years with Real Madrid, no other coach in the world has done."

The only competition left for Real this season is the Champions League and with Paris Saint-Germain as their opponents in the round of 16 it will not be an easy task for Los Blancos to retain their title.



