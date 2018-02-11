Alan Shearer Places Responsibility on Mauricio Pochettino to Stop Dele Alli Diving

Former Premier League great Alan Shearer has insisted it is the responsibility of Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to stop star-midfielder Dele Alli from becoming known as a serial diver.

The 21-year-old's attempts to deceive officials has been cast into the limelight in recent times, with the player being cautioned three times for simulation already this season, his most recent coming in the Lilywhites' 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

His Argentine manager attempted to support the England international in the lead up to his side's north London derby victory on Saturday by claiming tricking the opponent, but not cheating, is a perfectly viable method to gain an advantage.

However, Shearer believes Pochettino should not even be humouring his actions, and that the book stops with the 45-year-old in terms of Alli's behaviour.

"We don’t like it here, we don’t want to see it, and we regard it as cheating", the ex-Newcastle United striker and now TV pundit wrote in his column for bookmakers Coral.

"As far as I’m concerned Pochettino should be ramming it down Dele Alli’s throat that he has to stop it, because that’s the third time he’s been booked for it.

"Alli just hasn’t performed as well this season as last, and so the manager’s focus should be on that. He may have thought his comments would draw attention away from the player, but instead he should be concentrating on getting the player to stop diving.

"There’s no doubt at some point Alli’s actions will cost his team, he’ll be fouled, it should be a penalty, but because of his reputation, his history of diving, he’s not going to get it and when that happen? Tottenham will only have themselves to blame."