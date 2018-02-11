Jealous Kevin De Bruyne Snatches Match Ball from Record-Breaking Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero etched his name into Premier League history after Saturday evenings' four-goal haul, at the expense of Leicester City. The Manchester City red-hot striker was handed the match ball for a man of the match display, though his teammate Kevin De Bruyne didn't quite agree, as he was seen playfully snatching the ball from the Argentine at the end of the game.

Perhaps De Bruyne thought he deserved the man of the match award after providing a hattrick of assists in the same game that Agüero scored four. The Belgian's hattrick of assists now cements him as the best creator in the whole of Europe.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

De Bruyne has provided 77 assists since his Genk days in 2012, which is the best total of any player across any of the top five leagues in Europe.

The Belgian's sneaky act of robbery was later foiled by teammates Danilo and John Stones who help Agüero reclaim his rightful accolade. The Argentine's haul of goals has placed him amongst good company in Premier League records.

Agüero is now the fourth player in Premier League history to score more than 20 goals in a season in four consecutive seasons. He joins the list with Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and more recently, Harry Kane.





The 5-1 win over Leicester has pushed City's lead at the top to 16 points over second place Manchester, who travel to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.