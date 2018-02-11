Jose Callejon Admits Napoli Are Now Dreaming of a First Title Since 1990 After Massive Lazio Win

Jose Callejon has conceded his Napoli side can now start dreaming of securing a first Serie A title in 28 years, after regaining their position as league leaders from Juventus following an impressive 4-1 comeback victory over high-flying Lazio.

Maurizio Sarri - on the occasion of his 100th game in charge of the Gli Azzurri - knew a victory was imperative after title rivals (and Champions six years running) Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday to momentarily displace the Neapolitans from top spot.

However, after a ropey start, the side from Naples steadied themselves to launch an admirable fight back to eventually triumph 4-1, with Callejon very much the instigator with his cool finish to level the scores.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, via Football Italia, the Spaniard confirmed: “We have this dream in our minds,” when probed on his side's title possibilities.

He continued: “This victory is for Faouzi Ghoulam and Vlad Chiriches. We are a big family here and hope they are back from injury as soon as possible.

“It was a win earned with heart and soul, we are so very happy. It was a great performance from start to finish, but scoring the equaliser before half-time was important.

“We are working together to achieve the dream that is in our heads. We’ll give our all to the end. We’ve had this dream in our minds since the first day of pre-season training and must continue like this.”

Despite Callejon's equaliser just before the end of the half, Sarri was still sufficiently frustrated by his team's display that he was sent to the stands for excessively berating the officials.

Far from impeding Napoli, their coach's absence seemingly spurred them on, and the 31-year-old jokingly declared: “I think that helped us relax. Better him than one of us!”