Rafa Benitez Fires Back at Jack Colback After Midfielder Accuses Him for Showing a Lack of Respect

By 90Min
February 11, 2018

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has hit back at Jack Colback’s claims that he was treated with a lack of respect by the club, after being told that he was surplus to requirements in the summer.


After being told by Benitez that he had no future with the club, Colback was frozen out of the first-team set up and forced to train with Newcastle’s U23 side.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Colback- despite having a number of offers in August- didn’t end up leaving the Magpies in the summer and was not reintegrated into first-team training, failing to make a single appearance for the club this season.

Last weekend, Colback made his debut for Nottingham Forest after signing a temporary loan deal with the club until the end of the season. The match ended in a 2-0 defeat against Fulham, where Colback’s Newcastle teammate Aleksandr Mitrovic was also making his debut, but for the opposing team.

In his post-match interview, Colback revealed his views on how he was treated at Newcastle in his period of limbo.

Reported by Chronicle Live, Colback said: “It’s been difficult. I think there’s ways that things can be managed, and to be honest there’s been no respect whatsoever shown my way, but that’s the game I suppose.

“I’m not sure [why I wasn’t given respect], I’m not the one who should be answering that - you’ll have to ask the boss back home.

“I think the disappointing thing is the way it’s been dealt with. I’ve been treated like a number more than a human being.

“But there’s nothing I can do about that, he made his choice and I’m not really looking back at that one.”

However, Benitez has since rejected Colback’s claims, insisting that he treated the Geordie with professionalism and respect after being straightforward with the midfielder from the very beginning.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“Because I have a responsibility and it’s just to concentrate on games, I will not get into this,” said Benitez when quizzed on the incident.

“But I will tell you that we treated him 100 per cent with total respect.

“I am telling you that we treated him with 100 per cent total respect. A lot of respect.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now