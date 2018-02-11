Sam Allardyce Delighted With Everton's 'Master' Display in 3-1 Crystal Palace Win

Sam Allardyce has praised his Everton stars for 'mastering' what he had asked of them in their 3-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Toffees put the Eagles to the sword with three second-half goals to record their fourth home win under Big Sam since he took charge in late November, despite Luka Milivojevic's late consolation strike from the penalty spot.

Speaking to the club's official site after the contest, Allardyce it was pleasing to see his charges carry out the task set to them - particularly in the second 45 as they took the game to Roy Hodgson's visitors.

He said: “We are right on song in terms of home performances and results. The players mastered the game well from start to finish. We never looked in any real trouble throughout.

“We put out a similar team to the one which beat Leicester 10 days ago but had to change that because of the two injuries in the first half.

“Wayne, Tom and Gana have been very good, not just in this game but in other games as well. They were in the Leicester game together, where they were very good, and we got them back in there today.

“We had to take the game to Crystal Palace and we had those players on the pitch. Then you have the pace of Theo Walcott on the flank and the little tricks that Gylfi was pulling out – it all helped us get our rewards in the end.”

The 63-year-old's afternoon was spoiled somewhat by injuries to defensive pair Eliaquim Mangala and Seamus Coleman, but Allardyce moved to allay fears over extended periods on the sidelines for them in spite of their first half withdrawals.

He said: “Seamus will have a scan tomorrow, as will Mangala. I would have thought Mangala will be the less serious of the two injuries. Manga’s is his knee and Seamus is a muscle as opposed to his leg. He will go for a scan tomorrow.

“The good thing is we have two weeks before we play the next game, which will allow the players with injuries and fatigue to recover and get ready for Watford [on 24 February].”