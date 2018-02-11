West Ham Midfielder Manuel Lanzini Set to Boost Moyes' Options With Return to Action After Spell Out

Manuel Lanzini is one of West Ham's most creative players and hasn't featured for the east London club since their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in January.

However, the Argentine midfielder may be making a return to the football pitch in the near future following his hamstring injury. Prior to West Ham's 2-0 victory over Watford, Lanzini shared a message regarding his injury on the official clubs Twitter page (Football London).

Within this clip, the West Ham midfielder said: "Hi all the fans, I am going to be back soon and good luck for today. Come on you Irons.".

With a player of Lanzini's calibre, West Ham fans will certainly be excited for the return of the Argentinian. The West Ham midfielder completes more dribbles per game on average than the likes of Mo Salah and Leroy Sane, whilst also chipping in with five assists this season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Furthermore, with the 2018 World Cup just around the corner, the Argentine midfielder will hope to return from injury soon to put himself in contention to be selected for Jorge Sampaoli's side. Lanzini has only made two appearances for Argentina, however, it was Sampaoli who gave the West Ham player his debut against Brazil last year.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

With West Ham not having a fixture next weekend due to their early exit from the FA Cup, Lanzini can focus his attention on being ready for their next fixture against Liverpool in a fortnights time.