Ex-Red Devil Gary Neville Says Jonjo Shelvey's MOTM Performance Against Man Utd Was 'Joy to Watch'

Red Devil-turned-Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has described Jonjo Shelvey's midfield masterclass in Newcastle's 1-0 triumph over Manchester United on Sunday as a "joy to watch."

The Englishman delivered what was undoubtedly his finest performance of the current campaign in the high profile clash at St. James' Park and was emphatically awarded man of the match by match commentator Neville.

The clash was decided by Matt Richie's resounding strike in the 65th minute, with the Magpies resolutely holding out for the three points. It was anything but easy, but Rafa Benitez's side secured the vital three points through a long period of dogged defending - including three goal-line clearances.

Jonjo Shelvey - MOM

Touches: 84 (most for Newcastle)

Opposition half passes: 33 (most for Newcastle)

Tackles: 4 (most in match)

Shots: 2

Key passes: 2

5th win in his last 7 apps v Man Utd@NUFC win their 1st PL home game for 113 days pic.twitter.com/H46VcnXYFG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 11, 2018

Shelvey was integral to both sides of the game on the day, dictating play with wonderful weighted passing and breaking up United's constant attacks with crunching tackles and vital interceptions.

"Jonjo Shelvey’s passing in this game has been a joy," Neville said in the closing stages of the live coverage (via Football Insider). "His class and composure has been great to see. He is absolutely the man of the match."

The win on the day lifts Benitez's side to 13th in the table, and two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

JONJO SHELVEY is hoping #NUFC can build on today’s win over @ManUtd when the Magpies return to Premier League action a week on Saturday.



👉🏽 https://t.co/pIwCOSti99 pic.twitter.com/GKMOHEQxXp — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2018

United remain second in the table, but are now looking over their shoulder after Liverpool closed the gap to within just two points in their 2-0 victory at St. Mary's on the same day.