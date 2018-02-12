Former England Skipper Joe Hart Denied World Cup Lifeline as West Ham Reject Newcastle Loan Offer

Former England number one Joe Hart has been denied another World Cup lifeline ahead of the summer tournament in Russia, with West Ham rejecting Newcastle's approach to sign the skipper on loan last month, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old is currently on a season long loan from Manchester City with the Hammers, but has fallen down the pecking order once again with Adrian seen as David Moyes' first choice stopper at the London Stadium.

Since replacing Joe Hart in goal, West Ham conceded 1.33 goals per match, below the 2.14 goals conceded per match average with Hart (@STATSInsightsUK). #WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/47zbp8YU8A — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) February 10, 2018

Rafa Benitez had hoped he could convince the east London side to part with the two-time Premier League champion by offering a reserve keeper to go the other way, with a view to making Hart a starter at St James' Park.

West Ham rejected the offer though, maintaining that Hart could yet have a part to play in the current season - despite making just 14 appearances this term.

The veteran skipper is desperate for first-team football, with the World Cup fast approaching this summer, but can't even get minutes in the FA Cup; as his side went out in round four against Wigan Athletic.

This new Newcastle keeper Dubravka looks some player! pic.twitter.com/mCrRh1OFrL — Coral (@Coral) February 11, 2018

Benitez instead turned to Sparta Prague keeper Martin Dubravka on a season long loan once negotiations for the City man had collapsed, and the Slovakian international put in a top-class debut performance in Newcastle's shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.