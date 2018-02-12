Gylfi Sigurdsson Pinpoints Key Factor to Achieve Strong Finish to Everton's Season

Gylfi Sigurdsson has stated that Everton's home form can be the crucial factor in them finishing the season strongly.

Everton secured their sixth win in their last ten games at Goodison Park, beating Crystal Palce 3-1, and now sit just two points behind Burnley in seventh place.

Sam Allardyce's side have only won one game away from home this season when they beat Newcastle in December. This is a worry for the Toffees, but Sigurdsson thinks continuing their strong home form is the key to a strong end to the season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

He said in an interview with the club after the Palace game: ''Since Sam has come in, we have been more consistent, even though we have had a couple of disappointing results against Tottenham and Arsenal.





''We need to keep up that consistency, particularly in the last couple of home games. If we can do that, we will have a fine end to the season. “Winning two out of our last three games is not too bad.

''We won both of our home games, which is good, and we have been strong at Goodison. We have got some important games coming up over the next month or so and we need to make sure we keep winning.''

Since his debut in January 2012, Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored 17 goals from outside the box; more than any other current #PL player#EVECRY pic.twitter.com/l1e1H9J6E7 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 11, 2018

''We are looking up, but we have been doing that all season. The focus at the moment is picking up as many points as we can and, of course, climbing up the table.

''You always want to finish on a high and play well but that applies to any point in the season. But after the start we made this year, we want to finish strongly so we will try and set ourselves up to do that.''





After a difficult start to the season, Everton have seemingly turned their fortunes around and will be hoping they can finish strongly and finish in the top seven.