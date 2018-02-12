Kevin De Bruyne's Agent Reveals Player's Plans to Quit Manchester City and Join the MLS

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's agent Patrick de Koster has revealed the player's desire to take his game to the MLS, however not until the latter stages of his career.

The 26-year-old only committed his future to the Etihad Stadium last month, but following a consistent display of world-class appearances, is understandably attracting interest from other footballing superpowers.

According to his management, the Belgian ace has received informal proposals from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, however, the playmaker is keen to remain with the Citizens.

Soccer Saturday when Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne, embarrassing in hindsight. pic.twitter.com/eiZZtwmHuI — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 10, 2018

That is until later down the line, where De Bruyne sees the MLS as potentially his final calling point after falling in love with the lifestyle and culture.

“I think Kevin will end his career in the USA rather than in Belgium”, the attacker's agent De Koster told The Sun on Sunday.

“He has already been to America many times on holiday, and he loves the country and its culture.

We have to talk about Kevin De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/ewCrnwlJ4M — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) February 10, 2018

“He said goodbye to his bachelor life in Las Vegas, and we have often spoken about him ending his career in MLS.

“He hasn’t yet had any offers from American clubs, because they know it is not worth bothering as he is at the peak of his career.

Most assists in the top 5 European leagues since September 2015:



Kevin De Bruyne - 41

Lionel Messi - 35

Neymar - 34

Mesut Ozil- 34



And three in one game today. Just thought I’d bring this to your attention again...pic.twitter.com/dJXGvrwUTb — Freddie (@Beardamendi) February 10, 2018

“Clubs in China will probably look longingly at him, but I can’t see him going over to play there.

Did I have any contacts with Real Madrid or Barcelona? Informal contacts are made all the time, and people call me in the name of club X or Y.

"But Kevin's only desire was to remain at City. He is incredibly happy on all levels, and besides he has just bought a house near Manchester that he is renovating."