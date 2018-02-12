Leicester Rebel Mahrez Holds 'Clear-the-Air' Talks With Teammates Following Failed January Move

Riyad Mahrez and his Leicester City teammates have held clear-the-air talks in the dressing room, according to full-back Danny Simpson.

Mahrez was hopeful of leaving the Foxes last month following a flurry of late bids from Premier League leaders Manchester City, but the King Power side held on, refusing to let him go despite the player making it clear that he no longer wished to play for the team.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Algerian went underground for 10 days as a result of his disappointment, returning to the team on Saturday to feature as a substitute in a 5-1 loss to Pep Guardiola's City.

Speaking on Mahrez's return, via the Mirror, Simpson said: “It has been all right.





“He came in and spoke to the lads on our own in the dressing room and that is that. We put it to bed and move on.

“Today, in flashes he showed why he is a good player. He is back in the team and we are delighted. That is it.

Riyad Mahrez escorted away by security after attempting to warm up with the Man City squad... pic.twitter.com/i3Q87MJvEi — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 10, 2018

“He came back in and everyone understands it was tough for everyone. But he is back in and what he said in the dressing room was just between us.

“That is it now. We move on now.

“He is a top player so why wouldn’t we want a top player in our team?

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“As I said, he showed today what he can do, and he has been great.”

Mahrez has been a model professional in the past when things didn't go his way. He seems to have cracked under the pressure of disappointment this time around, yet he has no choice but to wait for the summer.