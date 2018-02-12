Mario Lemina 'Disgusted' by Southampton Performance in 2-0 Defeat to Liverpool

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina vented his frustration with his team's performance after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Coming into the game on the back of a six game unbeaten run in all competitions, The Saints will have been hoping for a similar level of performance that saw them beat West Brom 3-2 the week prior.

However, this was far from the case. Southampton put in a lacklustre performance, as Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory. Fans were not pleased with the performance, and seemingly the players were not happy either. Former Juventus midfielder Lemina took to Twitter to make his views known.

I am so disgusted. Sorry... 😡 — Mario Lemina (@LeminaM_13) February 11, 2018

Lemina, who has impressed since his £15m move to England in the summer was clearly livid with the result and performance, issuing an apology to fans in his tweet.

Liverpool were hardly troubled by the Saints throughout the entire game and salt was rubbed into the wounds of fans as former player Virgil Van Dijk put in a commanding performance.

The game was described by Match of the Day pundits as having a 'testimonial' feel to it. Southampton looked like a side with nothing to play for when in reality they are a team fighting for their Premier League lives.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fans are rightly not happy with the fight their team showed, and will be hoping Southampton can turn their fortunes around in their next league game against relegation rivals Stoke at the start of March.